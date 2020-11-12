The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,238 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 149,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

