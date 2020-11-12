The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €9.40 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LHA. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.43 ($7.56).

LHA stock opened at €9.23 ($10.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is €7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.47. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

