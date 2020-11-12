The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) (LON:CPC) Insider Clive Watson Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) (LON:CPC) insider Clive Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £3,700 ($4,834.07).

Clive Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Clive Watson acquired 35,000 shares of The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £23,450 ($30,637.58).

Shares of CPC stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.15) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.77 million and a P/E ratio of -22.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The City Pub Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 225 ($2.94).

The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) (LON:CPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (4.52) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

About The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L)

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

