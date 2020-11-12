TELOS CORPORATION (TLS) Plans to Raise $211 Million in November 20th IPO

TELOS CORPORATION (TLS) expects to raise $211 million in an IPO on Friday, November 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 12,400,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, TELOS CORPORATION generated $179.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $3.3 million. TELOS CORPORATION has a market cap of $1 billion.

B. Riley Securities, BMO Capital Markets and Needham & Co. acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Colliers Securities, D.A. Davidson & Co., Northland Capital Markets, Wedbush Securities and MKM Partners were co-managers.

TELOS CORPORATION provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Telos Corporation offers technologically advanced, software-based security solutions that empower and protect the world’s most security-conscious organizations against rapidly evolving, sophisticated and pervasive threats. Our portfolio of security products, services and expertise empower our customers with capabilities to reach new markets, serve their stakeholders more effectively, and successfully defend the nation or their enterprise. Our customer base consists of the U.S. federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, as well as international customers. Our federal government customers include the Department of Defense (“DoD”), the Central Intelligence Agency (the (“CIA”) and multiple other agencies within the Intelligence Community (“IC”), and multiple civilian agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”), the U.S. Department of State (“DoS”), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”). Our commercial customers include Fortune 500 enterprises such as Amazon.com, Inc., Citigroup Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and salesforce.com, inc. We expect our growth to accelerate beginning in 2021 and 2022 due to, among other factors, recent contract awards that are significant to our business: An expanded contract with a U.S. government agency for our Telos Ghost® managed intelligence support solution and contract wins under the Transportation Security Administration (“TSA”) PreCheck™ enrollment program and a program with The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”). “.

TELOS CORPORATION was founded in 1971 and has 805 employees. The company is located at 19866 Ashburn Road Ashburn, Virginia 20147 and can be reached via phone at (703) 724-3800 or on the web at http://www.telos.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for TELOS CORPORATION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELOS CORPORATION and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.