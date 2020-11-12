Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Reduced by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 62.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,993,000 after buying an additional 138,415 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $43,759,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $203,631,000 after buying an additional 76,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 356.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after buying an additional 72,499 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex stock opened at $362.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $409.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

