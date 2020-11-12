TD Securities Raises Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$4.25

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.25.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) alerts:

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) stock opened at C$4.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $696.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.98.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.