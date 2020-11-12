TD Securities Raises Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.40

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TCW has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.20 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.31.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$31,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,565.68.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

