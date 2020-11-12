TD Securities Increases Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.04.

AC stock opened at C$19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

