T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $25,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 205,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,315,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 31,753 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 118,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $140.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

