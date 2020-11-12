Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.48). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYRS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $391.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $75,414.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,008.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,008.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,933 shares of company stock valued at $254,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

