Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,042,000 after purchasing an additional 714,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,980,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,179,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after buying an additional 297,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.