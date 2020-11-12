Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,061 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 27.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,939 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 27.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 305.4% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,477 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,673 shares of company stock worth $9,041,280. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $302.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

