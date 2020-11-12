Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Switch posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 153.12 and a beta of 0.62. Switch has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,965,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $4,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $11,086,070.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 545,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,457,196. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Switch by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,023,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,809,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Switch by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 75,946 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Switch by 6.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 723.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 177,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 156,191 shares during the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

