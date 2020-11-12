Susannah Nicklin Acquires 1,291 Shares of The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) (LON:NAIT) Stock

The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) (LON:NAIT) insider Susannah Nicklin bought 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.30 ($3,879.41).

LON:NAIT opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The North American Income Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 187.50 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 229.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

