Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.91

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.91 and last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $62,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Insiders have sold 244,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,053 over the last three months. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.