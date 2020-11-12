Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 52,382 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,191 call options.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JMIA opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.