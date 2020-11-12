Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 132,573 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 63,130 call options.

Shares of INO opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,099.02% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

