Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Revlon Call Options (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 31,022 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,075% compared to the typical daily volume of 743 call options.

Revlon stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Revlon has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $602.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

