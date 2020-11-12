Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Put Options (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,472 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,158% compared to the average volume of 117 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $84.75 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $216,028.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,847 shares of company stock worth $1,699,934. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

