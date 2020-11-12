Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Put Options (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,472 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,158% compared to the average volume of 117 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $84.75 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.24.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
