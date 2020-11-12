Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Air Products and Chemicals Put Options (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,792 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,145% compared to the typical volume of 160 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $280.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

