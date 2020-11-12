STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $35.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

STM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,132 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157,664 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 195,012 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,460 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,440 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.