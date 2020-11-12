State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138,295 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,736,000 after acquiring an additional 117,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,499,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,919,000 after purchasing an additional 367,737 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,325 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4.4% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,449,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,211,000 after purchasing an additional 169,736 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Shares of STT opened at $68.48 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

