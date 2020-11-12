Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sprott has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55.

SII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sprott from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

