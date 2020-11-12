Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (SII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) stock opened at C$38.26 on Thursday. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.00 and a twelve month high of C$57.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.45 million and a P/E ratio of 59.13.

About Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

