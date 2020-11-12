SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,764 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

