SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2,049.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $38.09.

