Southern Energy Corp. (SOU.V) (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Up 60%

Southern Energy Corp. (SOU.V) (CVE:SOU) rose 60% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 3,186,417 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,031% from the average daily volume of 281,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,916.24, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Southern Energy Corp. (SOU.V) (CVE:SOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Southern Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets covering an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

