Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.25. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 343.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,758 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

