SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at National Bank Financial

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNC. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Laurentian dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.17.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) alerts:

SNC stock opened at C$21.47 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.52%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

About SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.