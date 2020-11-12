Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.53

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.53 and last traded at C$24.75, with a volume of 203201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.69.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $938.75 million and a PE ratio of 23.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$163,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,358 shares in the company, valued at C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

