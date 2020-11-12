Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $143.87 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average is $133.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,037 shares of company stock worth $6,593,593 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

