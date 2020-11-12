Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,075,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $143.87 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,593. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

