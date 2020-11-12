Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 154.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.09% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after buying an additional 60,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $92.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $99,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,542.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,831. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

