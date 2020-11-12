Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Park National in the second quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Park National by 45.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Park National by 218.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park National by 31.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Park National in the second quarter worth $202,000.

PRK stock opened at $103.14 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.32.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Several research firms have commented on PRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

