Signaturefd LLC Sells 77 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AON by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

AON stock opened at $201.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.