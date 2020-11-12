Signaturefd LLC Sells 761 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $109,456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 75.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,253,000 after acquiring an additional 183,222 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $80,389,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 93,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $28,518,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,427,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 474,133 shares of company stock valued at $140,002,453. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair stock opened at $251.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.03 and its 200 day moving average is $241.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

