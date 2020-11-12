Signaturefd LLC Sells 565 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

