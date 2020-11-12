Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,965 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLFS. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $33.12 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37, a PEG ratio of 169.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 134,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $4,347,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $405,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,357.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,349 shares of company stock worth $18,833,413. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

