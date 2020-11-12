Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ford Motor by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 104,963 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,759,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 163,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

NYSE F opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

