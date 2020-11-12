Signaturefd LLC Sells 12,398 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -497.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

