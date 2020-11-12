Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 114.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Equitable stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

