Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.