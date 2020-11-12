Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 152.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 36.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.15. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 140,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,070. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

