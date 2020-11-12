Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,435 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Air Lease by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,820,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after acquiring an additional 698,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Air Lease by 2,372.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 559,307 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Air Lease by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 381,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 298,607 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

