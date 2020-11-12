Signaturefd LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $216.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.23. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $225.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

