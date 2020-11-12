Signaturefd LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PING. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after purchasing an additional 795,005 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ping Identity by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 895,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 732,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 188.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 35.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 206,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 109.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 781,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 408,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -305.53. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,315,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,160.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

