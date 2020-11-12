Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLL. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Ball by 8,261.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,001 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 6,990.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 516,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after acquiring an additional 508,923 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after acquiring an additional 475,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 464,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLL opened at $95.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

