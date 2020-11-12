Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD opened at $742.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $597.60 and a 200-day moving average of $448.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.21, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total value of $2,388,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,619,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $39,632.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of The Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $580.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.89.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

