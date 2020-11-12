Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 197.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

