Signaturefd LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,200,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 160,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after purchasing an additional 641,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,053,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 116,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.83. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $142.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

